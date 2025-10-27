Farabee notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Farabee snapped a six-game point drought with the secondary helper on Yegor Sharangovich's goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Farabee has struggled, as have many of his teammates, to begin the 2025-26 campaign. He's at three assists, 21 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating over 10 contests. Head coach Ryan Huska hasn't settled on any line combinations yet, mainly due to the team's poor scoring output, so expect Farabee to bounce around the lineup until something clicks.