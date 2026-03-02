Farabee scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Farabee and Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal had a few moments in this game. Farabee took the first penalty of the game for interfering with the goalie, then got robbed on a shot shortly after he came out of the box. Farabee would get even with his goal midway through the first period, giving him three tallies and five points over his last six contests. The winger is at 13 goals, 25 points, 104 shots on net, 40 hits, 39 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 59 appearances this season.