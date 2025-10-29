Farabee scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Toronto.

Farabee cut hard around Max Domi and jammed the biscuit between Anthony Stolarz's pads at the top of the crease. It was his first goal of the season (11 games). Farabee does have a point in each of his last two games (four shots), but this sluggish start is throwing shades of 2024-25 when he managed just 25 points in 81 games between Philly and Calgary. And that included a meager three goals and three assists in 31 games in Calgary after the trade. Right now Farabee should be languishing on your wire. He needs to prove a lot more before we'd trust him.