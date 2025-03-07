Farabee scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Farabee endured an eight-game point drought following his Feb. 4 goal. The 25-year-old spent much of that time on the third line but has since been promoted to play with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. All three forwards were cold coming into Thursday's game, but they each got on the scoresheet, which suggests the line may stick together in an attempt to develop chemistry. This season, Farabee has 10 goals, 21 points, 117 shots on net, 64 hits, 42 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 62 appearances between the Flames and Flyers.