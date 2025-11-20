Farabee scored two goals in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

After giving the Flames a 2-0 lead in the first period, Farabee added an insurance tally in the third as the visitors began to pull away. The 25-year-old winger snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and it was the first time in 2025-26 he's produced multiple points in a game. Through 22 contests on the season, Farabee has scratched out just four goals and nine points.