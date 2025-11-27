Farabee scored a shorthanded goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Farabee continues to play well, with four goals on 13 shots over his last four games. He's potted one power-play tally and one shorthanded goal in that span. The 25-year-old winger is up to six goals, 11 points, 51 shots on net, 21 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 25 appearances. The Flames don't score a lot, but Farabee's worth streaming in fantasy when his offense is hot.