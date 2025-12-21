Farabee scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Farabee's last two goals have both come shorthanded, though this was during active play, whereas his previous one was on a penalty shot. The winger's defensive skills have made him a staple on the penalty kill and in the top six. He's now at nine goals, 18 points, 68 shots on net, 29 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 36 appearances. He's on track for a 40-point season for just the second time in his career, though his career high of 50 is likely a bit out of reach barring a strong second half of the campaign.