Farabee scored short-handed in the third period of Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

It was his first goal in 11 games; it came on a rebound in tight. Farabee skates on the Flames second line, but he has struggled to show off the skill that fuelled a 50-point career high (22 goals, 28 assists) in 82 games in 2023-24. He has shown skill on the PK, though. Farabee is now tied with Joel Armia of the Kings and Ryan McLeod of the Sabres for the NHL lead with four shorties.

