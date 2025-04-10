Farabee logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Farabee snapped an eight-game point drought when he set up a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Farabee has been on the third line lately, but he's expected to chip in a bit more offense than he has. For the season, the winger is at 25 points, 146 shots on net, 85 hits, 49 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 77 appearances between the Flames and the Flyers.