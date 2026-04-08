Farabee scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Farabee has found the back of the net in back-to-back games and on five shots, so he's clearly seeing things well in front of the goal. The 26-year-old winger has also cracked the scoresheet in three games in a row, as well as in five of the Flames' last six, so he's ending the regular season on a strong note despite the fact that the Flames got mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with this loss.