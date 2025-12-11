Farabee scored on a penalty shot while shorthanded in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Farabee's tally got the Flames on the board at 8:02 of the third period. The 25-year-old winger has a point in three straight contests, but he snapped a five-game goal drought with his successful penalty shot. For the season, he's up to eight goals, 16 points, 61 shots, 25 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 32 appearances, putting him on track to reach the 40-point mark for just the second time in his career.