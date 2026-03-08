Farabee scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Farabee's three points all came at even strength, with his second tally being the game-winner. The 26-year-old has earned five points over six contests since the Olympic break, and he's currently in a top-six role. Farabee has 15 goals, 28 points, 110 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 62 appearances this season, surpassing his 25-point effort from 81 games between the Flames and Flyers last year.