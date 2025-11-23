Farabee scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Farabee has three goals over two contests since he snapped a six-game skid. The 25-year-old put the Flames ahead 2-0 early in the third period, though that lead didn't stick. Farabee has been streaky this season, a product of playing in a weak offense. He's at five goals, 10 points, 43 shots on net, 21 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 23 appearances. He should continue to see middle-six minutes.