Farabee scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

After he helped set up Nazem Kadri for what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period, Kadri returned the favor by feeding Farabee for an empty-netter late in the third. Farabee had a rough start to his first full season with Calgary, but he's found the back of the net in four of the last five games, potting five of his seven goals on the campaign during that stretch.