Hanley logged an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Hanley helped out on a Matthew Coronato goal in the third period. This ended a 10-game point drought for Hanley, who was also a healthy scratch three times in that span. Hanley, Jake Bean and Brayden Pachal have been in contention for two spots in the lineup for much of the last month or so, and that will continue with Zayne Parekh (upper body) expected to be loaned to Canada's World Junior Championship team soon. Through 26 outings, Hanley has four helpers, 17 shots on net, 22 hits, 36 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating.