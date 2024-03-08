Hanley logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Hanley helped out on a Jakob Pelletier tally in the second period. This was Hanley's first game with the Flames after he was claimed off waivers from the Stars following the Chris Tanev trade. Through 33 appearances this season, Hanley has four helpers, 23 PIM, 37 hits, 33 blocked shots, 13 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The 32-year-old could be a rotational option on defense for the Flames, but they may be more interested in getting a younger option like Daniil Miromanov in the lineup following the team's defensive overhaul.