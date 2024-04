Hanley (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game versus the Ducks in the first period, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hanley didn't return to the bench at the start of the second or third periods, so it's safe to assume his game is done. The 32-year-old has seen fairly steady playing time since the Flames claimed him off waivers from the Stars. If he can't suit up Thursday versus the Jets, Nikita Okhotyuk or Dennis Gilbert could enter the lineup.