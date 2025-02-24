Hanley scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Hanley's tally in the third period put the Flames ahead for good. It was his first goal of the campaign and his first career game-winner. The 33-year-old defenseman has carved out a fairly regular role lately, but he could be at risk of losing playing time to Kevin Bahl (illness) in the near future. Hanley has four points, 22 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 25 hits and a plus-4 rating across 28 appearances in 2024-25.