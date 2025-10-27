Hanley logged an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

The helper was Hanley's first point in 10 appearances this season. He's been a regular in the lineup while Jake Bean, Zayne Parekh and Brayden Pachal battle for minutes. Hanley's overall play hasn't been all that impressive -- he has a minus-4 rating with 17 blocked shots, seven hits and six shots on net. The 34-year-old is likely to see no more than a third-pairing role throughout the season.