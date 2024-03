Hanley scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Hanley's tally came with 19 seconds left in the game, making no impact on the result. The 32-year-old defenseman is at least getting more consistent playing time with the Flames than he did with the Stars, but his spot on the third pairing hardly makes him a fantasy option. For the season, he has five points, 14 shots on net, 46 hits, 43 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 38 appearances.