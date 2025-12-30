Hanley logged an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

The Flames leaned on their top four in this contest, with Hanley seeing just 9:25 of ice time, a season-low total. He's earned three helpers over 12 outings in December for his most productive month of the campaign. Overall, the veteran blueliner has six assists, 26 shots on net, 25 PIM, 24 hits and 50 blocked shots through 36 appearances this season.