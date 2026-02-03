Hanley notched an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hanley ended a month-long point drought with the helper on a Nazem Kadri goal. During that 15-game slump, Hanley had 10 hits, 13 blocks and a minus-5 rating. The 34-year-old defenseman is still firmly in a third-pairing role, but he could face challenges for playing time as the Flames look to get Zayne Parekh and Hunter Brzustewicz some on-the-job experience. Hanley is at seven assists, 29 shots on net, 27 PIM, 34 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 52 appearances this season.