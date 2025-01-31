Hanley logged an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Hanley snapped a seven-game point drought. Coincidentally, his last contribution also came against the Ducks in a two-assist effort Jan. 7. The 33-year-old blueliner is filling in as a top-four option while Kevin Bahl (upper body) is on the shelf. Hanley won't be much of a factor in fantasy -- he has just three assists with 18 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-4 rating over 23 appearances.