Hanley scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Kevin Bahl (lower body) was a late scratch, opening the door for Hanley to play for the first time since Oct. 3 versus the Canucks. The 35-year-old defenseman has been around with the big club as the healthy extra on the blue line. The goal was his first since the 2024-25 campaign. He's added a minus-3 rating, four blocked shots and two hits. Don't expect Hanley to get steady playing time -- if Bahl's absence becomes a long-term issue, the Flames may call up a prospect like Hunter Brzustewicz to get some NHL experience.