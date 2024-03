Hanley is expected to make his Flames debut Thursday at Tampa Bay, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Hanley played 32 games for the Stars before being claimed off waivers by Calgary on Tuesday, registering three assists with 36 hits and 32 blocked shots. The 32-year-old averaged 13:42 of ice time for Dallas and is expected to be on the third defensive pairing with Brayden Pachal for the Flames against the Lightning on Thursday.