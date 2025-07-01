Flames' Joel Hanley: Signs two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hanley put pen to paper on a two-year, $3.5 million contract with Calgary on Tuesday.
Hanley isn't exactly an offensive dynamo, considering he managed just two goals and seven helpers in 53 regular-season appearances last year. Still, the veteran blueliner should fill a bottom-pairing role as a shutdown defenseman. Hanley doesn't offer enough in terms of PIM or hits to give him much in the way of fantasy value outside the deepest of formats.
