Flames' Johannes Kinnvall: Inks entry-level deal

Kinnvall signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Wednesday.

Kinnvall will spend the upcoming season in Sweden with HV71 before making the jump to North America in 2021-22. This past year, the blueliner racked up 11 goals and 29 helpers in 51 outings for HV71. If he can bring his offensive touch with him across the pond, the 22-year-old could avoid spending any time in the AHL and immediately jump into a spot on the 23-man roster.