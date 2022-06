Kinnvall penned a one-year deal with Swedish club Brynas IF on Monday.

Kinnvall spent the 2021-22 campaign playing with AHL Stockton for which he played in 19 games and recorded eight helpers. The 24-year-old defenseman could be given a qualifying offer by the Flames this offseason in order to retain his NHL rights but will not be suiting up for the organization next season regardless.