Beecher was claimed off waivers by the Flames on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Beecher is coming off an upper-body injury, which the Bruins may have believed would disuade teams from putting in a claim. Instead of heading to AHL Providence, the 24-year-old center will be shipping off to Calgary, where he figures to slot into a bottom-six role. With Beecher in the fold, the Flames will likely return Sam Morton to AHL Calgary.