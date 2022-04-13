Gaudreau notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Gaudreau set up a power-play goal and an empty-netter in the third period, both scored by Matthew Tkachuk. The first of those assists gave Gaudreau his first career 100-point campaign. He's stayed hot with three goals and seven helpers through six games in April, giving him 34 tallies, 67 helpers, 237 shots on net and a plus-56 rating in 73 contests overall.