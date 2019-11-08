Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Adds insurance tally
Gaudreau netted a goal on three shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Gaudreau went to his backhand to beat MacKenzie Blackwood for the final goal of the game. Gaudreau's only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last 10 games. The 26-year-old winger is up to five scores and 12 helpers in 19 appearances.
