Gaudreau picked up a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Gaudreau had the secondary helper on Sam Bennett's third-period tally. With two goals, two helpers and 14 shots in six games, Gaudreau has produced decently in the playoffs. If Matthew Tkachuk (undisclosed) misses time, the 27-year-old Gaudreau will need to have a bigger impact on the scoresheet to keep the Flames afloat.