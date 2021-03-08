Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Gaudreau got the Flames within a goal with his third-period marker. The 27-year-old has 11 tallies, 12 helpers, 53 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 games. He's picked up two goals and three helpers in his last five contests -- there's little reason to take Gaudreau out of fantasy lineups in standard formats.