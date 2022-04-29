Gaudreau scored his 40th goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Gaudreau opened the scoring in the second period with his 40th goal of the season. He'd add an assist, his 75th, on Elias Lindholm's tally in the third. The 28-year-old forward has points in seven straight games with 14 (six goals and eight assists) over that span. Gaudreau is now tied with Jonathan Huberdeau for second in total points with 115, trailing only Connor McDavid.