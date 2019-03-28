Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Assist ends mini-slump
Gaudreau posted an assist and two shots in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Wednesday.
Gaudreau had gone without a point in his last three games, but provided the secondary assist on T.J. Brodie's late goal in the third period. Gaudreau has set career highs in points (93), goals (35) and shots (239) this season, and is now just two apples shy of matching his personal best of 60 from last season.
