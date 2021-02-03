Gaudreau registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk combined for the Flames' second tally, creating chaos in front of Laurent Brossoit. Tkachuk eventually put the puck away, and Gaudreau got the primary helper to extend his point streak to nine games. The season-opening heater has seen Johnny Hockey rack up six goals, five helpers and 22 shots so far. He'll look to make it a double-digit streak Thursday as the Flames wrap up a three-game series in Winnipeg.