Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Assists on two goals in OT win
Gaudreau had two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Nashville.
Gaudreau's goal drought reached 10 games but he's still contributing offensively, having picked up at least one assist in five of his last six. He set up a pair of third-period goals Thursday to help Calgary rally from a 4-1 deficit. Even with the lengthy goal-scoring skid, Gaudreau still has 13 points in 15 games.
