Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Away due to family matter
Gaudreau (personal) will not rejoin the team ahead of Monday's clash with Los Angeles.
Gaudreau will be away from the team indefinitely after his father suffered a cardiac event. With just six games remaining on the year, the 24-year-old may not suit up again until next season.
