Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Back at practice

Gaudreau (illness) returned to practice Thursday and should be good to go versus Florida, Ryan Dittrick of the Flames' official website reports.

Gaudreau is currently bogged down in a six-game goal drought, during which he notched two helpers, 14 shots and a minus-4 rating. While it's certainly too early to call the season a bust, the 26-year-old's early struggles could prevent him from topping the 30-goal mark this year.