Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags fourth hat trick of career
Gaudreau scored three goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets. It's the fourth hat trick of Gaudreau's career.
Gaudreau was far and away the best player on the ice Thursday night. Following his latest three-goal performance, Johnny Hockey finds himself with 19 goals and 51 points in only 38 games. In the midst of a career season, Gaudreau continues rewarding his owners as he was, prior to this game, averaging 1.30 points per game in 2018-19.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Leads rout over Blues•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies game-winner•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Stays hot with two points in win•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goes off for four points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Power-play goal overshadowed•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...