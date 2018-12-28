Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags fourth hat trick of career

Gaudreau scored three goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets. It's the fourth hat trick of Gaudreau's career.

Gaudreau was far and away the best player on the ice Thursday night. Following his latest three-goal performance, Johnny Hockey finds himself with 19 goals and 51 points in only 38 games. In the midst of a career season, Gaudreau continues rewarding his owners as he was, prior to this game, averaging 1.30 points per game in 2018-19.