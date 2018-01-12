Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags game-winner

Gaudreau scored the game-winning goal and chipped in a helper in Thursday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

The pair of points brings Johnny Hockey up to 10 over an impressive five-game point streak. Gaudreau is clipping along at the most prolific scoring pace of his career with 14 goals and 37 assists in 43 games, making him one of the most valuable fantasy wingers in the league heading into the All-Star break.