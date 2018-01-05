Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags two apples Thursday

Gaudreau dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over Los Angeles.

Gaudreau set up linemates Michael Ferland and Sean Monahan for a goal apiece. The skilled distributor is two-thirds of the way to his career high of 48 assists and has 13 goals to boot through 40 games. Those who bought low after he dropped from 78 points to 2015-16 season to 61 last year are reaping the benefits now.