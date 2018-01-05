Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags two apples Thursday
Gaudreau dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over Los Angeles.
Gaudreau set up linemates Michael Ferland and Sean Monahan for a goal apiece. The skilled distributor is two-thirds of the way to his career high of 48 assists and has 13 goals to boot through 40 games. Those who bought low after he dropped from 78 points to 2015-16 season to 61 last year are reaping the benefits now.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Struggling since linemate's injury•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tacks on two more points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Gets back on track with three points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points in 10 straight•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Extends scoring streak to five games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up two points in blowout loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...