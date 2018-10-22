Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags two goals for 300th career point
Gaudreau scored twice during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers, reaching 300 career points (102 goals, 198 assists) in the process.
Gaudreau scored half of Calgary's goals while logging nearly 18 minutes on the ice. The speedy winger finished with a plus-2 rating, taking four shots in the win. Gaudreau upped his goal total to five on the new season, as he remains in an elite class.
