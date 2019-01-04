Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags two points in road defeat
Gaudreau scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.
Gaudreau's third-period marker cut Boston's lead in half and gave the Flames a chance to tie it with another goal, but ultimately, the Bruins were too much to handle Thursday. Despite the result, Johnny Hockey continues to flood the scoresheet, racking up 10 points over his last three games, bringing him up to 61 points in 42 games. The 25-year-old has tallied two or more points in 11 of the past 15 games.
