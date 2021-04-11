Gaudreau scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.
Gaudreau ended a seven-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He also set up Elias Lindholm's goal in the contest. The 27-year-old Gaudreau worked with Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk on the top line Saturday, and head coach Darryl Sutter may want to stick with his shuffled lines after a dominant win. Gaudreau has 29 points (15 on the power play), 79 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 41 appearances.
