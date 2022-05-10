Gaudreau scored a penalty shot goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Gaudreau drew a penalty shot and scored at 7:47 of the third period. He also set up an Elias Lindholm insurance tally just over four minutes later. The more open play in Dallas has benefited Gaudreau, who is up to a goal and three helpers through four contests in this series. He's added 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.