Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Gaudreau got behind the Canucks' defense on a pass from Sean Monahan and beat Thatcher Demko with easy for the insurance tally. Johnny Hockey is up to eight goals, 14 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 13 appearances this year. He has yet to go more than two games in a row without scoring, so he's a near-lock for most fantasy lineups.