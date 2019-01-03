Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Buries Wings with huge night

Gaudreau scored a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play, part of a three-goal surge in the late second and third periods that locked things up for the Flames. Gaudreau has been almost unstoppable since the beginning of December -- Wednesday's performance was the sixth time in his last 15 games he's racked up at least three points, and his 10th multi-point effort overall during that stretch, pushing his totals on the season to 23 goals and 63 points in only 42 games.