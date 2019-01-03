Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Buries Wings with huge night
Gaudreau scored a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play, part of a three-goal surge in the late second and third periods that locked things up for the Flames. Gaudreau has been almost unstoppable since the beginning of December -- Wednesday's performance was the sixth time in his last 15 games he's racked up at least three points, and his 10th multi-point effort overall during that stretch, pushing his totals on the season to 23 goals and 63 points in only 42 games.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Multi-point machine•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags fourth hat trick of career•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Leads rout over Blues•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies game-winner•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Stays hot with two points in win•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goes off for four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...