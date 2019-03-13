Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Busts slump with half-dozen points
Gaudreau putting his scoring slump to rest with three goals and assists apiece in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Devils.
It was a dominant performance from the winger, who fired eight shots on goal and went plus-3 in the contest. Gaudreau's six points gave him 90 for the year (33 goals, 57 helpers), as well as setting a personal best for points in a game. The performance came as part of a 14-point night for the top line of Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, and Elias Lindholm. Gaudreau now finds himself in a tie for fourth in league scoring with the historic night. Any lingering concerns about the his production waning can safely be put to rest.
