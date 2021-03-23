Gaudreau scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.
Gaudreau beat Filip Gustavsson on a breakaway with 5:06 left in the third period to tie the game at 1-1. It was Gaudreau's team-leading 13th goal in 32 games, drawing him closer to the 18 he managed in 70 contests a year ago. The 27-year-old has been rather quiet offensively as of late, scoring just twice without an assist in his last seven games.
